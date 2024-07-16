Ohio Unbanned: Librarians Protect Your Rights to Read and View Against Censorship

About Our Speaker:

Cindy Hohl, MBA/MLIS, is a member of the Santee Sioux Nation and director of policy analysis and operational support at the Kansas City Public Library. She is a past president of the American Indian Library Association and committed to focusing her work around creating welcoming spaces where library workers know that they belong there. In her work on the DEIA committee with the National Information Standards Organization and as a North American representative to the International Federation of Library Associations Indigenous Matters Section she works with librarians to share information across the globe. Cindy serves as treasurer on the executive board of the Freedom to Read Foundation and on the steering committee for the Joint Council of Librarians of Color conference. As an ALA Spectrum Scholar, she strives to increase diversity in the library field through mentorship, recruitment, and advocacy. She currently serves as the Co-Chair of the Spectrum Advisory Group and on the PLA Membership Advisory Group. Cindy is also on the ballot running for President of the American Library Association and with 55,000 members, is the largest and most influential library association in the world.

Cindy supports systemwide planning and analysis of the Kansas City Public Library and she has earned an award-winning management and leadership career in marketing, finance, operations, and public libraries. With a passion for learning, she strives to connect others to the value of the information field, and she is always looking for new ways to share her love of libraries by highlighting the positive impacts that librarianship has on the community using the tools of data analysis and storytelling. Cindy holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Friends University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Baker University and a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Wayne State University.

Libraries have the power to help people live their best lives, and Cindy actively seeks out opportunities to help BIPOC students connect to the field by applying for the ALA Spectrum Scholarship Program. Proudly representing the Santee Sioux Nation, she was selected as a Spectrum Scholar in 2016 and she is passionate about leadership, equal access, relationship building, Indigenous Knowledge systems, decolonizing classification standards, equity in data & information, training, learning, policy development, identifying trends, and honoring the oral-storytelling tradition of tribal communities. Librarianship is the gateway to protecting intellectual property and expressing intellectual freedom in every community and Cindy encourages everyone to celebrate their right to read. In her work as treasurer of the Freedom to Read Foundation and while serving on the Missouri Library Association Intellectual Freedom committee, Cindy advocates for everyone to have equal access to library services and materials and she is passionate about supporting community members with their right to use libraries without barriers. Cindy believes that censorship has no place in an educated society and speaks to the tenets of librarianship to ensure equal access to information and materials. She often says there has never been a better time to be a librarian!