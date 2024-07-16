Akron's Sojourner Truth Project

About the Program:

Join Akron Roundtable for our first Bringing It Home Program featuring a panel of experts as they discuss The Sojourner Truth Project. This project will elevate our community’s culture for generations to come as we commemorate Sojourner Truth with a monument and plaza in downtown Akron. Truth sacrificed her life to ensure that we have voting rights, women’s equity and a better future for all. The project installation will be concluded late Fall 2023.

Bringing It Home will be held in the Charles and Jane Lehner Auditorium at the Akron Art Museum (One South High Street).

The event will begin at 5:00 pm with a moderated discussion lead by Theresa Carter, President, Synthomer Foundation. The session will end with a Q&A from the audience.

Following the formal presentation guests will be invited to mingle in the museum lobby with the presenters while enjoying appetizers and beverages.

Admission includes presentation, appetizers and one drink ticket. Open seating in the auditorium (no tables for this event).

Speakers Include:

Towanda Mullins – Chair, Sojourner Truth Project

Lisa King - Executive Director, Summit Metro Parks

Leianne Neff Heppner – President & CEO, The Summit County Historical Society of Akron

Hazel Burney Malone - historical dramatization of Sojourner Truth and the “Ain’t I a Woman” speech

About our Panelists:

Towanda Mullins is Chair of the Sojourner Truth Project-Akron. She serves her community with the following leadership roles: The University of Akron, Black Leadership Alumni Council (BLAC), as President she works closely with the University of Akron scholars and multi-cultural student organizations on campus implementing volunteer opportunities and promoting positive change on the U of A campus. Also, serves on the Board for The Summit County Historical Society and Chairperson, Sojourner Truth Project-Akron.

She is the Chairperson of the Veterans BRG (Business Resource Group) and has held the largest community wide “homeless veterans donation drive” in Akron. Towanda is the Founder of ‘Ready to Work Services’ (R2W) a Program that has trained and assisted many youth & adults to enter the workplace and encouragement them start their own businesses. Towanda is also the Founder and Chairperson of the United Baptist Church Community Scholarship Ministry in which they award annual gifts to local High School and College scholars.

Lisa King was appointed in September 2015; King is the seventh director of Summit Metro Parks and the first woman to lead the park. As director she serves as the chief executive and chief financial officer, leading the organization to ensure achievement of its mission, financial viability, growth, and stability.

An employee since 1998, King has also served as the park district’s landscape architect and its chief of planning and development. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, a state-registered landscape architect, a champion of sustainable design, and a certified parks and recreation professional through the National Recreation and Park Association.

Leianne Neff Heppner has been with The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, Ohio since 1999 first serving as curator and government records consultant to the County of Summit. Leianne was named the head of the organization in 2010 and was proud to serve during its 90th anniversary in 2014. She assisted the City of Akron in its Akron History Exhibit for over a decade at Lock 3 (that project is now in a new space and will reopen in the future) and has prepared numerous changing exhibits for the County of Summit. Leianne is an ArtsNow board member and has served on the Interpretation Subcommittee for the Ohio & Erie Canalway Association along with a variety of historically linked committees and collaborative projects. She has been a speaker at the Ohio Museums Association annual meeting and the Ohio Local History Alliance (under the Ohio History Connection in Columbus) at its regional and annual meetings and is a past board member of that agency as well as the Akron Area Arts Alliance and the Friends of the Main Library.

Leianne’s past positions include volunteer and internship coordinator at the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio; interim director and assistant director of The Castle, an historic house museum in Marietta, Ohio; and intern at Zoar Village State Memorial, an Ohio Historical Society site featuring a communal society in Zoar, Ohio. Leianne holds a Master of Arts in Public History from Kent State University and a Bachelor of Science in Historic Preservation from Southeast Missouri State University. Leianne is a transplant moving here in the late 1990s from southeast Ohio. She and her family are rehabbing a HUD foreclosure home in Fairlawn Heights and enjoy living in Akron where life is good

Theresa Carter is President of the Synthomer Foundation (formerly OMNOVA Solutions), a $28 million endowment supporting local communities throughout Synthomer’s footprint within the United States. Her passion for bringing communities together and creating tomorrow’s leaders is reflected in her role in the Foundation, which in 2022 provided nearly $1.3 million in support to educational initiatives, civic investments, health and human services, and the arts.

Theresa’s purpose-driven mission is to inspire volunteerism and empower others to give back to the community. She is active in her church, and serves on a number of non-profit community boards, advisory councils and committees, including the Akron Community Foundation; Greater Akron Chamber; The NAACP Akron Chapter; Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center; Cleveland State University Foundation board; Summit Metro Parks Commissioner, and is an emeritus board member with the Akron Urban League.

She has been honored with many awards and recognitions for her service and commitment to the community, including Arts Now Distinguished Patron Award; Goodwill Industries honoree; Akron Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Jr., Community Service Award; Project GRAD Akron’s Community Service Award; Torchbearer’s Read Family Friend of Young Leaders Award; Summit County Children Services Champion for Children’s Award; Greenleaf Family Center’s Elizabeth A Dalton Community Service Award; Athena award recipient; the H Peter Burg Leadership Awards through the Greater Akron Chamber, American Red Cross and Akron Public Schools; Leadership Akron’s Lieberth Award, and the Executive of the Year Award through the Akron/Canton Affiliate of NSME. Theresa was also a recipient of OMNOVA Solutions Chairman’s Award (the Company’s highest honor).

A native of Demopolis, Alabama, Theresa graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Alabama. She’s the proud mom of two daughters, Erin and Cesily and is Lovie to her grandson Devon, who is the absolute joy of her life.

Hazel Elaine Burney Malone is the seventh of eight children born to Matilda (Clemmons) and Willie Mell Burney, Sr., in Akron, Ohio. Hazel and her husband, the late Rufus Marvin Malone, have three children and seven wonderful grandchildren.

Hazel graduated from Akron South High School and continued her education at the University of Akron where she earned a B.S. and M.Ed. in Elementary Education. She also earned a Certification in Education Administration from Ashland University.

Hazel retired after 36 years with Akron Public Schools. She taught Special Education, Kindergarten through the fifth grades, ESEA Math, and served as an Instructional Specialist at the elementary level. She has been the recipient of several awards which include Schumacher Teacher of the Year, the Akron Public School’s Ambassador Award, and the National Martha Holden Jennings Scholar.

Hazel is an active member of the Arlington Church of God, a Life Member of NAACP and a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is also a member of Leadership Akron: NEXT Class 6.

Passionate about African American History, she is a frequent presenter of the historical dramatization of Sojourner Truth and the “Ain’t I a Woman” speech, which she has performed in schools, churches, conferences, city council meetings and universities.

Since retirement, she continues to interact with students through tutoring, mentoring, educating, and communicating. Her mantra continues to be “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Nelson Mandela.