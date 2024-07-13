Ohio Politicians react to Shooting at Donald Trump Rally

Local politicians are reacting to the shooting that occurred a couple of hours ago at a rally for former president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, who is from Middletown:

Today is not just some isolated incident.



The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.



That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

Vance is among the leading candidates for Trump's vice-presidential running mate.

Democratic Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown:

Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe and are praying for the health and safety of those attending the rally tonight, and for our country. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 13, 2024

Bernie Moreno, the Republican running against Brown for a seat in the Senate this fall:

We are praying for President Trump - America needs him now more than ever pic.twitter.com/dRn9yC9syh — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 13, 2024

Former President Trump endorses Moreno.

Republican State Senator from Miamisburg Niraj Antani:

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine:

Fran and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our country. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 13, 2024

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou:

My President. Pray for all attendees and for our great country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z20zjRIVic — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) July 13, 2024

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague:

Donald Trump has put his fortune, his freedom, and now his life on the line for the American people.



Please pray for his safety. — Robert Sprague (@RobertCSprague) July 13, 2024

Democratic congressman Greg Landsman, who represents Warren County:

Violence is never, ever the answer.



Let’s pray that everyone is okay.



No matter what we learn, we’ll only get through this together. — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) July 13, 2024

This is horrific. I’m grateful to hear that former President Trump is okay. Thankful for law enforcement and first responders. This is a very sad moment for our nation. https://t.co/wGerPvojcV — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) July 13, 2024

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich:

What a terrible situation that a former president and potentially the next President of the United States has been shot. It's a horrible development. Let's pray that he has escaped any serious injury. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 13, 2024

Republican congressman Mike Turner, who represents Dayton.

As the situation unfolds in Butler, Pennsylvania, I urge everyone to join me in praying for President Trump and our country. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) July 13, 2024

Republican congressman Jim Jordan, who represents Urbana.

God bless President Trump. Pray for his safety. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 13, 2024

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson, who represents Troy.

Fight or flight? Fight!

May God bless and heal President Trump.https://t.co/2eIqkbnJ8C — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) July 13, 2024

We will continue to update this story.