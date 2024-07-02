Where to watch the fireworks: 26 July 4 celebrations across Northeast Ohio
Ashland County:
Location: Southview Grace Brethren Church (810 Katherine Avenue, Ashland, OH)
Compete in a wiffleball tournament at the adult, high school, middle school or elementary level during July 4-6 (registration required).
Ashtabula County:
Red, White, & Boom Over Lake Erie
Location: Lakeview Park (340 Erie Street, Conneaut, OH).
Watch musical performances and participate in festive activities during July 4-6. A fireworks show over Lake Erie will begin at 10 p.m. on July 6th.
Carroll County:
Location: Carroll County Fairgrounds (160 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, OH).
Enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors and kids activities on July 5 beginning at 4 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
Columbiana County:
East Palestine Firefighters Association Annual 4th of July Celebration
Location: East Palestine City Park (31 Park Avenue, East Palestine, OH).
Activities will begin at 8 a.m. on July 4, and there will be a fireworks display in the evening.
Coshocton County:
Location: Coshocton County Fairgrounds (707 Kenilworth Avenue, Coshocton, OH).
Enjoy a fireworks display beginning at dusk on July 3.
Cuyahoga County:
Location: Coe Lake Park (Coe Lake, Berea, OH)
Spend July 4 participating in lake activities, enjoying live entertainment and watching a fireworks display later into the evening. This event runs from 4-10 p.m.
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Location: Clague Park (Clague Park, Westlake, OH)
Spend July 4 in Westlake with activities, including a car show, face-painting, and food vendors and a fireworks show at dusk.
Light Up the Lake: 4th of July Fireworks
Location: Multiple viewing locations throughout Cleveland.
Watch a 20-minute fireworks display launched from the Port of Cleveland at dusk on July 4.
Erie County:
Location: Cedar Point (1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, OH).
In addition to Cedar Point’s coasters and other activities, there will be a fireworks display at night on July 4 and July 5.
Geauga County:
Community Fourth of July Celebration
Location: Kenston High School (95000 Bainbridge Road, Chagrin Falls, OH).
This event will take place on July 5 from 6-10:30 p.m., and there will be a fireworks display at dusk.
Location: Geauga County Fairgrounds (14373 N. Cheshire St., Burton, OH)
Gates open for cars, motorcycles and walk ins at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.
Holmes County:
Location: Riverside Park (131 W. Main St., Loudonville, OH).
Enjoy a fireworks display beginning at dusk on July 4.
Huron County:
Location: Huron County Fairgrounds (940 Fair Rd., Norwalk, OH)
Enjoy a fireworks display beginning at dusk on July 4 at the county fairgrounds. A Fourth of July parade will run through the city of Norwalk at 10:30 a.m. that day.
Lake County:
Location: Mentor Civic Amphitheater (8600 Munson Rd., Mentor, OH).
Watch a free concert at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 7:45 p.m. on July 4, followed by a 25-minute fireworks display. There will also be food trucks and beverage sales in the surrounding area that evening.
Solon Community Band Concert and Fireworks
Location: Solon Community Park (6679 SOM Center Rd., Solon, OH).
Enjoy an evening of live music on July 3 beginning at 7:30 followed by a fireworks display.
Lorain County:
Avon Lake’s Fireworks Celebration
Location: Weiss Field (33401 Webber Rd., Avon Lake, OH)
Enjoy a variety of food trucks starting at 5 p.m. on July 3 followed by fireworks at 10.
Mahoning County:
Location: Wean Park (201 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, OH).
The city of Youngstown will host a variety of food trucks on July 4 from 6-10 p.m., and a fireworks display will be held immediately after.
Medina County:
Independence Day Parade, Music and Fireworks
Location: Mill Stream Park (1200 Maple St., Valley City, OH).
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4, this event consists of a parade, a car show, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
Portage County:
Location: Hiram College (11715 Garfield Rd., Hiram, OH).
Beginning in the evening of July 3 with food vendors, this celebration consists of a softball game, a potluck, a pie contest and much more through July 4. A fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.
Richland County:
Charles Mill Red, White, and Blue Celebration
Location: Charles Mill Lake Park (1277A State Route 430, Mansfield, OH).
Various events, consisting of arts and crafts, parades and games during July 4-6. A fireworks show over Charles Mill Lake will begin at dusk on the 6th.
Stark County:
North Canton Chamber of Commerce July 4 Fireworks Show
Location: North Canton Hoover High School (525 7 St. NW, North Canton, OH).
This event will take place on July 4 and will consist of food trucks opening at 6 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Stark County Italian American Festival
Location: Cultural Center for the Arts (1001 Market Ave. N., Canton OH).
Enjoy a weekend of bocce, food and live entertainment from July 5 through July 7.
Summit County:
Location: Lock 3 (200 S. Main St., Akron, OH).
Enjoy plenty of barbecue food, as well as nightly concerts at 7 p.m., starting July 3 through July 6. A fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m. on July 6.
Trumbull County:
4th of July Homecoming and Parade
Location: Gustavus Township Park (8867 Youngstown Kingsville Rd., Farmdale, OH).
This festival includes food vendors, a parade, kids activities and more on July 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
Tuscarawas County:
City of New Philadelphia Gigantic Fireworks Display
Location: Tuscora Park Practice Field (161 Tuscora Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, OH)
Enjoy a firework display beginning at 10 p.m. on July 6.
Wayne County:
Location: Burbank/Oldman Road Soccer Field (100 Oldman Rd., Wooster, OH).
This July 4th celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday with food and family entertainment and concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.