Ten shot in Short North early Sunday morning

Ten people were shot in the Short North early Sunday morning, with one person in critical condition, according to Columbus police.

The shootings happened in the 1100 block of North High Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

The window of one storefront was shattered, with shards of glass covering the sidewalk outside.

Just after 9 a.m., Zoe Villalobos was sweeping the stoop outside her business, The Joint on High. It was raining. She said she was sweeping blood from the pavement.

"I've been here since 2015. I haven't seen it this bad since 2017," Villadobos said of the violence.

Ronald Hayward stepped into Villadobos' business. He lives in the block.

He said he arrived home from Dayton about 1:30 a.m. He said he saw lots of young people.

Later when he was inside his apartment, he heard gunfire.

"I just heard 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' " he said.

"I heard so many shots, all from one gun," he said.

In a press release, Columbus police said they were dispatched to the block about 2:28 a.m. on reports of shooting.

Offices arrived on the scene and found six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They then found out another four had arrived at local hospitals.

Eight are adults, two are juveniles.

Police said all are expected to survive.

On X, Columbus police posted a photo of a white four-door Honda Civic they are looking for.

WOSU has placed a call to Columbus police spokesman Sgt. Joe Albert.

In May 2023,one person was killed and at least 10 injured during two shootings in two weeks along North High in the Short North.