The News Roundup - Domestic

Published May 23, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
The Red Lobster logo displayed near a Red Lobster restaurant in Austin, Texas.
The final chapter of former president Donald Trump’s hush money case is imminent. His defense rested its case in New York this week without the former real estate mogul ever taking the stand despite repeated hints on social media that he might.

Evidence came to light this week that a flag heavily identified with rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was flown outside of a vacation home owned by Justice Samuel Alito. The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether or not Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution for his part in the insurrection.

Red Lobster, the chain restaurant serving affordable shellfish, filed for bankruptcy this week.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

