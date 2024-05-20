© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Iran's president and foreign minister killed.

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published May 20, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran.
Iranian state media has announced President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The tragedy supposedly occurred as a result of “technical failures” as the two were traveling back from the country’s border with Azerbaijan. Their craft went down in a mountainous area near the city of Jolfa, prompting a search by rescue crews.

The crash adds to the instability in the country. We discuss what the president’s death means for Iran.

Maya Garg