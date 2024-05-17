Judge: State law preventing Ohio cities from enforcing flavored tobacco bans is unconstitutional

A Franklin County judge has ruled that the state law that prohibits cities from banning flavored tobacco is unconstitutional.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott's Friday ruling allows bans in Columbus and other cities to stay in effect.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement that he applauded the decision. He said, "While we know this may not be the end of the fight, this decision is a significant win for both the city of Columbus and for the health and safety of children and families."

Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and 11 other cities sued the state back in April.

The state can appeal the ruling.