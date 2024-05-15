Texas conservative fights back against school board extremism
School board elections used to rarely make national news. Of course, it matters who runs the school district that your kids go to — and that your tax dollars pay for — but in recent years conservative groups have made school board races into political battlegrounds.
ProPublica reporter Jeremy Schwartz recently took a deep dive into one such election in rural Texas, where Courtney Gore campaigned as a GOP hard-liner. She won, but while she served her term, she became alarmed by her party’s extremism. Now, she’s part of a group of disillusioned local Republicans pushing back against a far-right faction of the party.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Schwartz and Gore.
