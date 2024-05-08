© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Is a 401(k) with a monthly check the future of retirement savings?

Published May 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

BlackRock and others plotting the future of retirement funds. BlackRock and other financial companies are trying out a new type of 401(k) that will include a monthly check. With a looming retirement crisis due to an aging population, many are looking for ways to secure their future without relying on social security.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Scott Tong for more.

