Eco-friendly coffee alternatives: Climate change has companies turning to date seeds, chickpeas

Published April 10, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT

Experts say climate change will make it much harder to grow coffee.

With that in mind, several companies are now marketing coffee-like drinks out of everything from date seeds to leftover barley from beer breweries.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with L.V. Anderson, senior editor at Grist about the story, co-produced with Slate.

