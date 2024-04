Lunchable food kits contain relatively high levels of lead, cadmium and sodium, according to a new study by Consumer Reports. The group is now petitioning the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove Lunchables from schools.

We discuss this with Consumer Reports food policy director Brian Ronholm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.