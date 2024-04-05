© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beware of repair scams following severe weather in Ohio

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:22 PM EDT
Shay Frank
The Logan County tornadoes damaged many homes in March. State officials caution to vet any contractors offering to repair damage.

Severe weather recently devastated numerous communities in Ohio, prompting many to seek repairs for the damage left in its wake.

But according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohioans impacted by recent tornadoes and weather should be careful when selecting repair companies.

The agency warns that following extreme weather events, repair scams tend to increase.

These scammers often require upfront payments and promises immediate repairs to customers.

Following payment, scammers will either not return, leave the job incomplete, or complete the job poorly.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency offers the following tips:

  • Check online to see if the company has the required licensing. You can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website for more information.
  • Ask for a business card and information about the company and the work they do.
  • Tell them you need more time to consider the offer; if the contractor tries to pressure you into accepting their services immediately, you should report it as a potential scam.
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
See stories by Shay Frank