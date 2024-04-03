© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKRW/89.3 in Wooster will be operating at reduced power and without HD Radio broadcasts this afternoon for maintenance work.

Israeli protester on demonstration that ended in front of Prime Minister Netanyahu's home

Published April 3, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT

Thousands of demonstrators have been protesting for several days in Israel. Many camped out in tents near the Israeli Parliament.

On Tuesday night, several protesters clashed with police near the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Five were arrested, and one officer was reported injured.

The protestors are calling for early elections and Netanyahu to step down.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Guy Hirschfeld, an activist involved in the demonstrations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories