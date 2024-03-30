WCLV Program Guide 04-01-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Isn't It Romantic
Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II
Larry Young Into Something Backup
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 8 Draggin' Blues
Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island
Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson Rendevouz I Remember You
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Drop Me Off In Harlem
Michael Dease Swing Low Melancholia
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees
Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul
Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues
Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA
Miles Davis Collectors Items In Your Own Sweet Way
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent -Book One Enthroned
Human Motion Human Motion Things As They Are
Steve Davis Say When Kenya
Xaver Hellmeier X-Man in New York A Night In Verona
Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Somewhere
Ken Fowser Don't Look Down I'll Take It From Here
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward
Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues
Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around
Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones
Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting
Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirits Ju Ju
Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue
S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First
John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song
Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance
Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here
Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So
Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)
'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)
Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Scherzino (1895)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)
Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)
George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)
Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)
Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth (1973)
'PDQ Bach': My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth S 1601
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)
Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)
John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter (1893)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)
Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)
Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)
Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)
Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)
Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)
John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)
Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)