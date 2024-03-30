© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-01-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 30, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Isn't It Romantic

      Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

      Larry Young Into Something    Backup

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 8      Draggin' Blues

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Nightingale Island

      Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson      Rendevouz   I Remember You

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Drop Me Off In Harlem

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Melancholia

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Matador

                  

      Ray Bryant  Ray Bryant Trio   Daahoud

      Ray Charles/Milt Jackson      Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Dave Young  Ides of March     Forty Five Degrees

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Nature Boy

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Jazztet     Here and Now      Richie's Dilemma

      Haden/Mehldau     Long Ago and Far Away   Body And Soul

      Andy Bey    Scenes from an Imagined Life  Worried Life Blues

      Charles Mingus    Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

                  

      Miles Davis Collectors Items  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent -Book One     Enthroned

      Human Motion      Human Motion      Things As They Are

      Steve Davis Say When    Kenya

      Xaver Hellmeier   X-Man in New York A Night In Verona

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Remembrance Mirage

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Somewhere

      Ken Fowser  Don't Look Down   I'll Take It From Here

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Weighted Corners

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Art Blakey  Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

      One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

      Kirk Lightsey     From Lightsey to Gladden      Wayne Shorter

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Angular Blues     Camino

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Blue Bolivar Blues

      Roy Haynes  We Three    Sneakin' Around

      Dexter Gordon     Landslide   Six Bi Jones

                  

      Bud Shank   Barefoot Adventure      Shoeless Beach Meeting

      Poncho Sanchez    Latin Spirits     Ju Ju

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Walking Code Blue

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road to Nowhere   Second First

      John Taylor Rosslyn     Field Day

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Kenny Barron      Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Jakob Bro   Bay of Rainbows   Evening Song

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      We Love Horace

      Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx     Mexican Hip Dance

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Gregory Is Here

      Jose James       Yesterday I had the Blues     God Bless The Child

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Willie Jones III  Fallen Heroes     To Wisdom The Prize

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Is That So

      Miles Davis ESP   EightyOne [B]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Scherzino (1895)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)

Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth (1973)

'PDQ Bach': My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth S 1601

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter (1893)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)
Arts & Culture