WCLV Program Guide 04-01-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Isn't It Romantic

Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 8 Draggin' Blues

Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island

Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson Rendevouz I Remember You

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Drop Me Off In Harlem

Michael Dease Swing Low Melancholia

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Miles Davis Collectors Items In Your Own Sweet Way

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent -Book One Enthroned

Human Motion Human Motion Things As They Are

Steve Davis Say When Kenya

Xaver Hellmeier X-Man in New York A Night In Verona

Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Somewhere

Ken Fowser Don't Look Down I'll Take It From Here

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues

Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around

Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirits Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace

Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance

Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here

Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So

Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Scherzino (1895)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)

Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth (1973)

'PDQ Bach': My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth S 1601

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter (1893)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)