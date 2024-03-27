© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

A crash course in MLB Opening Day 2024

WAMU 88.5 | By Barb Anguiano
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:08 PM EDT
San Diego Padres players line up prior to the 2024 Seoul Series game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
While Major League Baseballofficiallykicked off its 2024 season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, for a lot of American baseball fans, the action starts now. 

But for those whodon’tfollow the sport in the off-season – or closelyat all –aquick guide to some of the biggest headlines around America’spastime this year might be helpful. That includes the latest changes to rosters, the introduction to sports gambling– andwhat’sup with those uniforms?

Kavitha Davidson joins us fromNew York Cityto helpguide us through the start of the MLB season.She’sa sports journalist and author of the book “Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back: Dilemmas of the Modern Fan.”

