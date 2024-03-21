Newport Aquarium celebrates 25th year with updated octopus exhibit

The Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary by opening the renovated Ring of Fire: World of the Octopus exhibit.

"We have a rotating collection of all different kinds of octopuses here, including our wunderpus. He is amazing; he is really just a really bright spot in this exhibit," says Madison Brady, public relations manager. "He's a master of mimicry. He can make himself look like a venomous sea snake. He can make himself look like a lionfish and just turn into all different kinds of species where it's like, 'maybe I don't want to mess with that guy today in the ocean.' "

The exhibit first opened in March, 2018, featuring a giant Pacific octopus, hundreds of moon jellyfish, and Japanese spider crabs. During the gallery renovation, the giant Pacific octopus got a new, larger habitat.

There's also a new floor-to-ceiling display that shows off the inhabitants color-changing and shape-shifting behaviors. Brady says people will likely see something new each time they visit.

"This is an exhibit that has a rotating collection," She explains. "Wunderpus is brand new here, and also our Japanese golden crab is new — he's in the middle. He's bright yellow, you can't miss him. The weird Puget Sound crabs are really bright and really lumpy; they're all new."

The animals are rotating among other Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited facilities.

Another highlight, Brady says, is a display with recreated hydrothermal vents — tall structures that form where molten lava meets near-freezing seawater. The 360° case bubbles and fizzes like a vent would in the wild, and is home to an assortment of fish, anemones, crabs and lobsters.

The exhibit is cave-shaped to mimic the sea floor, complete with "churning seismic activity" as would be found around the Pacific Rim.

The renovated exhibit opens to the public Friday, March 22.

