How high school seniors are coping with senioritis and burnout

Published March 15, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
It’s about that time of the school year when students start to drag their feet and struggle through the last home stretch. (Catherine McQueen/Getty Images)
Find out more about the Class of 2024.

We speak to Class of 2024 students An’Davantae’ Bussey and Leanne Nasser about coping with senioritis and burnout as they finish their final stretch of high school.

They’re also given tips and advice by child psychologist and author Ellen Braaten, whose latest book is “Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child’s Motivation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

