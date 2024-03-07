© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

How China's watching the U.S. election cycle as Xi Jinping tightens his grip on the country

Published March 7, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

While President Biden gets ready for his State of the Union address, China’s Communist Party is holding its annual meeting in Beijing.

We discuss how China is looking at US electoral politics, and what’s facing Chinese leadership, who aren’t taking any big new steps to address the country’s slowing economy. NPR’s John Ruwitch brings us the latest.

