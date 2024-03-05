© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central State faces budget shortfall, halts new spending

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:52 PM EST
Two students walk past the letters C S U which are on the wall in a university building.
Central State University is taking steps to reign in spending amid a budget shortfall. CONTRIBUTED

Central State University has put a halt on new spending in light of a $4 million budget shortfall.

In a recent email, university staff were told about the challenge. It’s the result of several factors including an overspending of federal COVID-relief funds and a lower-than-expected enrollment, according to school leadership.

Currently, spending for new projects, office material, travel and new hires is suspended.

Grant funded programs and positions aren’t affected.

Central State, which enrolls around 5,400, has a current operating budget is $65 million.

The news comes as universities across the state are sunsetting programs, cutting spending, and adjusting to a changing higher ed landscape.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley