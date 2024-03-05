Central State faces budget shortfall, halts new spending

Central State University has put a halt on new spending in light of a $4 million budget shortfall.

In a recent email, university staff were told about the challenge. It’s the result of several factors including an overspending of federal COVID-relief funds and a lower-than-expected enrollment, according to school leadership.

Currently, spending for new projects, office material, travel and new hires is suspended.

Grant funded programs and positions aren’t affected.

Central State, which enrolls around 5,400, has a current operating budget is $65 million.

The news comes as universities across the state are sunsetting programs, cutting spending, and adjusting to a changing higher ed landscape.

