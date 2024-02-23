© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

How the South Carolina Republican primary stands

Published February 23, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to members of the media during a campaign event at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Elgin, S.C. South Carolinians will participate in their Republican primary on Feb. 24. (Sean Rayford/AP)
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to members of the media during a campaign event at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Elgin, S.C. South Carolinians will participate in their Republican primary on Feb. 24. (Sean Rayford/AP)

We’re one day away from the South Carolina Republican primary. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is hedging her bets that her home state will deliver the victory her campaign desperately needs. But her competitor, former President Donald Trump, is leading the polls and has strong support with South Carolina’s conservative voters.

We preview the race with Meg Kinnard, national politics reporter for the Associated Press.

