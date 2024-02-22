The News Roundup - International

The Biden Administration is preparing to announce new economic sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin’s economy following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny,

The U.S. vetoed a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. The Arab-back resolution was widely supported across U.N. member states.

Tensions are rising in India where farmers are on strike. Officials at X, formerly known as Twitter, have admitted to taking down posts relating to the demonstrations.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

