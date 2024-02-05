In Tribute to AGL Mims

Music of Eubie Blake on this week's "ITtAGLM". The African-American composer, lyricist, and pianist of ragtime, jazz, and popular music birthday is the day of our show, and we'll hear 3 Blake pieces. We'll also hear a performance by Leontyne Price, who's birthday is 3 days later (Feb. 10), in music by Richard Strauss. And our "Big Work" is the Brahms Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel (Awadagin Pratt). Please join me this Wednesday evening from 10-11. "See" you then!

Peace,

Rob