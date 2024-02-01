A parent reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s apology during Senate hearing

A father in the room of an emotional Senate hearing Wednesday about online child abuse is hopeful for bipartisan solutions to address safety on social media platforms.

Todd Minor of Accokeek, Maryland, joined impacted parents around the country as the CEOs of five tech companies were grilled by lawmakers. His 12-year-old son Matthew Minor died in 2019 after viewing a viral challenge on TikTok.

He shares his experience with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

Read Matthew’s story here.

Matthew Minor. (Courtesy of Todd Minor)

