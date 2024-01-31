© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.9 FM is currently offline and not broadcasting over the air, and our team is actively working to resolve the issue.

Will ShotSpotter gun detection technology be renewed in Cleveland?

Published January 31, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

It’s been three years since the Cleveland police started using the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter, and now the nearly $3 million contract is up for renewal.

Ideastream Public Media’s Matt Richmond took a close look at city data and has this story on what impact the technology has had on the lives of Clevelanders.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories