Next Ohio State Athletics Director Ross Bjork predicts significant changes in college sports

The Ohio State University's incoming Athletics Director Ross Bjork has big shoes to fill once he steps into Gene Smith's position.

He will grapple with new and looming changes to collegiate athletics that impact the various sports and the revenue they create.

Bjork spoke to reporters at a press conference and announcement ceremony in Columbus Wednesday, one day after the university announced he would take over for the retiring Smith at the start of July. Bjork said he is a ready to take over after leading the athletics department at Texas A&M for the past four years.

"Buckeye Nation. I cannot wait to get started later this summer. It's going to be a great, great ride," Bjork said.

During the press conference, Bjork led the crowd in the obligatory "O-H-I-O" chant.

Bjork spent much of his time at the podium introducing himself and addressing the wider picture of uncertainty facing collegiate athletics, as major changes are instituted, like the college athlete transfer portal and name-image-likeness rules, which open up opportunities for the biggest college athletes to earn revenue.

Bjork said he wants to get to a point where people can find clarity with all of these situations, and thinks the Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference are in the best position to lead the way.

When Bjork was asked about the potential for the two leagues to turn into a "super conference" above others like the ACC and Big 12, he didn't dismiss the idea.

"I think we have to shape it. And we have to monitor what's going to happen within the landscape and TV contracts and the NCAA proposal, College Football Playoff expansion. People are going to go around the room at the end of the day. They're going to ask the Big Ten and the SEC for the last word," he said.

Bjork says he'll need to monitor the potential for the two leagues to become super conferences and sees a tipping point in the next three to five years.

"At a minimum, there needs to be consolidation of the highest resource programs around a new financial and governance model. We either take action now or action will continue to be taken upon us," he said.

OSU has 36 Division One sports programs that Bjork will be in charge of overseeing. He said he doesn't want to see that number reduced.

Bjork also said he will have to familiarize himself more with sports including fencing and field hockey once he starts the job.

Bjork will face pressure from fans of the two biggest college sports under his purview to help the programs find success: college football and men's basketball. The sports also generate the most revenue.

Buckeye Football Head Coach Ryan Day was in attendance at the conference. Bjork said he has met with Day and wants to "lock arms" with the head coach to figure out key decisions and barriers to success, but will leave ultimate strategy and decision-making on the team's roster up to Day.

"We get it. The game matters," Bjork said, alluding to the Ohio State-University of Michigan rivalry.

He also joked with Day about getting the Buckeyes to start using the fullback position, which he played in college at Emporia State University in Kansas.

Bjork begins his new job in July, but he still needs to get his hiring officially approved by the university's Board of Trustees at the next meeting in February.