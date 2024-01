It’s been one year since an EF-2 tornado destroyed about one-third of Selma ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To look at how Selma is recovering a year after the storm, we speak to Kyle Gassiott, director of radio, host and reporter at Troy Public Radio in Troy, Alabama.

