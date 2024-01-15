DeSantis places 2nd behind Trump in Iowa Republican caucuses

Follow NPR's liveblog for Iowa caucus updates, analysis and results.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis placed second in the Iowa Republican caucuses, behind former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press

Trump solidified the commanding lead he's had in Iowa for the last year.

DeSantis went all in on Iowa and tried the traditional ground game that has paid off for past caucus winners — campaigning in all of Iowa's 99 counties. He also picked up the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical Christian leader Bob Vander Plaats, who had endorsed the last three Republican Iowa caucus winners.

/ NPR / NPR

Loading...

But it wasn't enough to overtake Trump's support in the state.

The DeSantis campaign faces an even tougher contest in New Hampshire where he's been trailing both Trump and Haley for the last month.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.