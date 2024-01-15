© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

DeSantis places 2nd behind Trump in Iowa Republican caucuses

By Clay Masters
Published January 15, 2024 at 11:19 PM EST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign stop at Pub 52 on January 15, 2024 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign stop at Pub 52 on January 15, 2024 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Follow NPR's liveblog for Iowa caucus updates, analysis and results.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis placed second in the Iowa Republican caucuses, behind former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press

Trump solidified the commanding lead he's had in Iowa for the last year.

DeSantis went all in on Iowa and tried the traditional ground game that has paid off for past caucus winners — campaigning in all of Iowa's 99 counties. He also picked up the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical Christian leader Bob Vander Plaats, who had endorsed the last three Republican Iowa caucus winners.

/ NPR
/
NPR

But it wasn't enough to overtake Trump's support in the state.

The DeSantis campaign faces an even tougher contest in New Hampshire where he's been trailing both Trump and Haley for the last month.

Copyright 2024 NPR.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team of member station political reporters who covered the 2016 presidential race for NPR. He also covers environmental issues.
