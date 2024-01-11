In Tribute to AGL Mims January 17 10pm

On this week's "ITtAGLM" we'll hear music of Margaret Bonds. Performed by Malcolm J. Merriweather conducting the Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra, the "Big Work" is "Simon Bore the Cross", with text by Langston Hughes, poet, playwright and social activist. Simon Bore the Cross centers on Simon of Cyrene from North Africa, who carried Jesus’ cross on the way to Calvary. By establishing Simon as a key character in the passion narrative, Bonds and Hughes gave African American audiences the opportunity to see themselves within the biblical canon. We'll also hear excerpts from the prose poem "Credo" by W.E.B Du Bois, sociologist, historian and civil rights activist, proclaiming his philosophy of racial equality. Please join me this Wednesday evening (1/17) from 10-11 for"In Tribute to AGL Mims" here on WCLV 90.3 FM.

Peace,

Rob