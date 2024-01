This Wednesday's "ITTAGLM" features Afro-British pianist, organist and conductor Wayne Marshall, whose birthday is Jan.13( a week before mine!). He'll perform George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue", and "Second Rhapsody", along with Leonard Bernstein's "Facsimile" (our "Big Work") and "Prelude, Fugue and Riffs", both pieces featuring Sabine Meyer, clarinet.

Please join me this Wednesday evening from 10-11, hear on WCLV 90.3 FM Ideastream Public Media.

Peace

Rob