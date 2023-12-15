Washington D.C. to lose two more professional sports teams

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitols hockey team would both be moving to Virginia as part of an ambitious new multi-billion complex being created in Alexandria. The announcement was filled with promise, but many people in D.C. and even some residents of Alexandria are not thrilled.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Washington Post sports columnist Candace Buckner for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.