© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

Noel, Noel - Music of the Season with Les Délices

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST
Photo of Les Délices
Les Délices

[Airdate December 18, 2023]

This week, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Noel, Noel. Guest soprano Amanda Powell joins for a "musical journey from darkness to light and from hope to joy featuring favorite carols and festive baroque music by Praetorius, Merula, Buxtehude, and others." WCLV's John Mills spoke with Powell and Les Délices' director Debra Nagy about the program.

Noel, Noel
Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron

Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River

Friday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m
Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills