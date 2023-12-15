Noel, Noel - Music of the Season with Les Délices

[Airdate December 18, 2023]

This week, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Noel, Noel. Guest soprano Amanda Powell joins for a "musical journey from darkness to light and from hope to joy featuring favorite carols and festive baroque music by Praetorius, Merula, Buxtehude, and others." WCLV's John Mills spoke with Powell and Les Délices' director Debra Nagy about the program.

Noel, Noel

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron

Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River

Friday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m

Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights