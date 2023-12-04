Former chair of Ohio’s utility regulator indicted in nuclear bailout law scandal

The former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, the state entity charged with regulating utilities, is the latest to be indicted in connection with the nuclear bailout scandal. The indictment of former PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo comes a little over five months after Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges were sentenced to prison on racketeering charges related to the case.

Randazzo surrendered to federal authorities at US District Court in Cincinnati. He’s being charged with an 11-count indictment on charges of bribery, wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions. Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crimes.

The indictment alleges Randazzo accepted $4.3 million by FirstEnergy and used it “for his own personal benefit.” It says Randazzo “personal official action for the benefit of [FirstEnergy].”

Federal authorities raided Randazzo’s home in November 2020 and he resigned from his post as leader of the agency that regulates utilities shortly after that. First Energy, the utility company at the center of the HB 6 scandal, said in its prosecution agreement with federal officials that it bribed both Randazzo and Householder.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has been subpoenaed to testify in a civil suit involving the company this week. And Gov. DeWine’s office has been asked to furnish information as part of that inquiry.

Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder is serving a 20-year prison sentence, and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges is in prison for five years after their convictions in connection with the scandal. Lobbyist Juan Cespesdes and former Householder aide Jeff Longstreth pleaded guilty in connection with the case, as did FirstEnergy and the dark money group Generation Now. Lobbyist Neil Clark was also arrested in the case but died by suicide in March 2021.

Maureen Willis, director of the Ohio Consumers Counsel, the agency that is responsible for representing consumers in utility cases, is weighing in on the indictment.

“The indictment of former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo is an important step to bring justice to Ohio utility consumers. It underscores the need for near-term reform of the PUCO selection process that led to his appointment as Chair of the PUCO. OCC’s calls for reform so far have gone unanswered. Ohioans deserve better from the public officials in this state.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



