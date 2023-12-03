What do Oscar campaigns look like after the strike?

After a long year, 2024 is just around the corner. This means we have many things to look back on – including many movies.

But for four months, actors didn’t promote their films as part of the Screen Actors Guild strike. With less glitz and glam around the release of these movies, who gets the trophies for them?

The Oscars will air on March 12. Can actors and filmmakers make their cases by then?

We ask John Horn, and talk about 80,000 instruments and the people behind them in “The Last Repair Shop.”

