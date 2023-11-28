Bill to eliminate marital rape has bipartisan support and is poised to pass the Ohio House

Many states treat sexual assault and rape of a spouse the same as non-spousal rape. But not in Ohio. But a vote in the Ohio House Wednesday is expected to change that.

Ohio is one of 11 states that has a marital rape loophole. There have been numerous attempts to eliminate marital exemptions to rape since the 1980s, and those have had widespread support. But they’ve all stalled, so a floor vote would be the furthest the proposal has ever gotten.

This bipartisan bill from Reps. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) and Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) would eliminate those exemptions and would give victims of marital sexual assault the ability to testify against their attacker.

There was no opposition to the bill in committee, and it passed unanimously last month. The legislation has been supported by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, and various organizations that deal with rape violence.

If the bill passes the House as planned Wednesday, it will up to the Ohio Senate to consider the bill.

