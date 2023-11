NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss his top TV picks to catch up on this holiday weekend.

Show recommendations from Eric Deggans

“The Crown” Season 6



Watch on YouTube.

“Squid Game: The Challenge”



Watch on YouTube.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”



Watch on YouTube.

“Fargo” Season 5



Watch on YouTube.

“Julia” Season 2

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.