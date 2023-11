In 'Critical Hits,' writers gets personal about video games

The new book “Critical Hits: Writers Play Video Games” features essays about video games from acclaimed memoirists and fiction writers. It’s a deeply personal and analytical engagement with a medium whose artistic value is often discounted.

Editors Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon join us.

The cover of “Critical Hits: Writers Play Video Games.” (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.