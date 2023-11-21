Police identify 20-year-old Dayton man as suspect in Beavercreek Walmart shooting that injured 4

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in Monday night's shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that injured four shoppers.

Beavercreek police say Benjamin Charles Jones opened fire about 8:35 p.m. inside the retail store. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls from shoppers saying Jones was firing a rifle.

Three minutes later, the first two officers on the scene found the Dayton native dead near the front of the store. Jones died from a self inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Only one weapon was found, Capt. Chad Lindsey said.

"(It) was a Hi-Point 45 caliber carbine long gun. He just had the one gun," Lindsey said. "We're working on determining the amount of ammo and what else he may have had."

Now officers are searching Jones’ Dayton home, as well as his truck, which was left in the Walmart parking lot.

Police haven't identified the injured victims. Three of the four were being treated in area hospitals on Tuesday afternoon. One woman remained in critical condition. The fourth did not have life-threatening injuries.

FBI agents are working with Beavercreek police. Agent Zrinka Dilber urged people to share what they know about Jones.

"The FBI is currently looking at the shooter, his background, his motivation and possible connections," Dilber said. "I would like to ask the public if they can assist in this investigation by calling the FBI and providing any tips."

Dilber directed people to share tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or going online at tips.fbi.gov

Beavercreek city leaders said they plan to speak with Walmart officials regarding the future of the Pentagon Boulevard store.