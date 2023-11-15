Fire and Joy and the Viola d'Amore
[Airdate: November 16, 2023]
This weekend, Apollo's Fire is presenting a series of concerts called Fire and Joy. The program highlights music of J.S. Bach and Vivaldi, including a concerto for viola d'amore. John Mills spoke with the viola d'amore soloist, Nikki Divall, about her instrument and the upcoming performances.
Fire and Joy
VIVALDI Concerto in D minor for Two Violins & Cello, RV 565
BACH Sinfonia (Andante) in C Major, BWV 196
BACH Concerto in F Major for Oboe, BWV 1053r
BACH Sinfonia in E minor, BWV 152
VIVALDI Concerto for Viola d’amore
BACH Sinfonia in G Major, BWV 182
BACH Brandenburg no. 4 in G Major
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023, 7:30PM
First United Methodist Church, AKRON
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2023, 7:30PM
LAKEWOOD United Methodist
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2023, 4:00PM
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE United Methodist Church