Fire and Joy and the Viola d'Amore

This weekend, Apollo's Fire is presenting a series of concerts called Fire and Joy. The program highlights music of J.S. Bach and Vivaldi, including a concerto for viola d'amore. John Mills spoke with the viola d'amore soloist, Nikki Divall, about her instrument and the upcoming performances.

Fire and Joy

VIVALDI Concerto in D minor for Two Violins & Cello, RV 565

BACH Sinfonia (Andante) in C Major, BWV 196

BACH Concerto in F Major for Oboe, BWV 1053r

BACH Sinfonia in E minor, BWV 152

VIVALDI Concerto for Viola d’amore

BACH Sinfonia in G Major, BWV 182

BACH Brandenburg no. 4 in G Major

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023, 7:30PM

First United Methodist Church, AKRON

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2023, 7:30PM

LAKEWOOD United Methodist

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2023, 4:00PM

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE United Methodist Church

