© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

Fire and Joy and the Viola d'Amore

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST
Nikki Divall

[Airdate: November 16, 2023]

This weekend, Apollo's Fire is presenting a series of concerts called Fire and Joy. The program highlights music of J.S. Bach and Vivaldi, including a concerto for viola d'amore. John Mills spoke with the viola d'amore soloist, Nikki Divall, about her instrument and the upcoming performances.

Fire and Joy

VIVALDI Concerto in D minor for Two Violins & Cello, RV 565
BACH Sinfonia (Andante) in C Major, BWV 196
BACH Concerto in F Major for Oboe, BWV 1053r
BACH Sinfonia in E minor, BWV 152
VIVALDI Concerto for Viola d’amore
BACH Sinfonia in G Major, BWV 182
BACH Brandenburg no. 4 in G Major

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023, 7:30PM
First United Methodist Church, AKRON

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2023, 7:30PM
LAKEWOOD United Methodist

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2023, 4:00PM
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE United Methodist Church
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills