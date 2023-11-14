Huber Heights in 'state of emergency' after ransomware attack

The city of Huber Heights has declared a state of emergency after a ransomware attack on Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2023.

Huber Heights officials say they will provide updates on the situation daily at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, they said city workers are using temporary access devices that have been distributed to all city departments.

Meanwhile they’re working to get the main system back online and expect zoning, permitting and code enforcement functions to be fully operational by Wednesday.

Forensic evidence collection began Tuesday, which will continue for the next couple of days.

Residents are asked to go to the city’s website for updates on services.

