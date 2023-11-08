The Cincinnati Zoo has 4 new elephants

The Cincinnati Zoo's newly constructed Elephant Trek has its first inhabitants. Four Asian elephants are settling into their new accommodations after arriving Sunday, Nov. 5, from the Dublin Zoo in Ireland.

The elephants named "SheRa," "Kabir," "Anak," and "Sanjay" were relocated to Cincinnati based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria's Endangered Ex-situ program.

Courtesy / Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Sanjay is a 5-year-old male and the son of Anak.

The new arrivals are being kept apart from the zoo's existing elephants until bull elephant "Sabu" returns from loan and can be introduced first. Sabu is currently at the Columbus Zoo, where he was sent last year on a breeding recommendation. Once Sabu is introduced, females "Schottzie" (SheRa's aunt), "Mai Thai," and "Jati" will join the herd.

Zookeepers in Cincinnati and Dublin have been working together for several weeks to prepare for the move. Several members of the Dublin care team are in Cincinnati to assist with the transition.

"We are sad to see them go but thrilled that they will be in this great new facility," says Miguel Bueno, general curator at Dublin Zoo, in a statement. "Their departure will allow us to move forward with breeding recommendations that we have for our remaining female elephants who are awaiting the arrival of a new bull to resume our successful multi-generation breeding program."

Schottzie, Mai Thai, and Jati will remain on display in the Elephant Reserve for now. SheRa, Kabir, Anak, and Sanjay will not be visible in person for several months, though the zoo says it will post updates on social media. Elephant Trek — a five-acre exhibit with overhead feeders, trees, mud wallows and swimming pools — is set to open to the public next summer.

Cincinnati looked to Dublin in creating the new space. Designers consulted with keepers at the Dublin Zoo while drawing up plans for Cincinnati's Elephant Trek.

There are three recognized species of elephants: African forest elephant, African savanna elephant, and Asian elephant. All are considered under threat of extinction. The AZA estimates there are approximately 40,000 Asian elephants remaining in the wild, and they've been declared an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Meet the elephants

SheRa (known at the Dublin Zoo as Yasmin)

32-year-old female

Mother of Kabir and Anak

Related to Cincinnati Zoo elephant Schottzie

Kabir

6-year-old male

Son of SheRa

Anak

20-year-old female

Mother of Sanjay

Sanjay

5-year-old male

Son of Anak

This story will be updated.