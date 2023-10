Another 2 pc program on this week's "In Tribute to AGL Mims". We'll hear a Requiem by Brazilian composer Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia,and a Cello Sonata by jazz composer and conductor David Baker, with the Requiem being our "BIG WORK", and featuring the Morgan St Univ Choir.

See you Wednesday night @10 for "ITTAGLM" on WCLV 90.3 FM!

Peace,

Rob