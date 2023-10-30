Early votes in Ohio's Nov. 7 election on abortion rights, marijuana are up over August vote

With just over a week of early voting left before election day on Nov. 7, the numbers are ahead of where they were for the Aug. 8 special election. Turnout was expected to be strong for this November's odd-year vote, which features no statewide candidates but two hot-button issues.

At 24 days into early voting, 384,768 people have cast ballots early, including 236,468 who’ve voted in person. The Secretary of State's office provides early voting totals starting from Sept. 22, when the first absentee ballots were sent out. In-person early voting began on Oct. 11. That day 16,122 people cast ballots at Ohio's 88 boards of elections.

At 24 days into early voting in August, when voters defeated an amendment that would make it harder to change the constitution in this election and future ones, 354,992 Ohioans had voted early.

This election features Issue 1, a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights and abortion access, and Issue 2, a law to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana.

There aren’t any recent statewide issue elections in odd years to compare this to. But with a week to go in early voting last year for governor and U.S. Senate last year, 817,644 absent votes had been cast. And four years before that in 2018, 736,464 early ballots had been sent in or cast in person.