Concerns are mounting over free speech in Israel as war rages on

Palestinians, as well as some left-wing Jewish-Israelis, are facing death threats, suspensions from school, and are even being fired from their jobs for their social media posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Chantal Da Silva, who has been reporting on this for NBC News.

