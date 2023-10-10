Election directors say voting machines tested, November ballots ready

Area Board of Election directors say they are done testing voting machines and the November ballots are ready.

Greene County director Alisha Lampert confirms numerous security measures are in place to make voting machines tamper proof.

"We actually lock up every single port and we record the number so we know when it gets to the polling location and it’s recorded again, they’re going to match — so we know no one has replaced them," Lampert reported.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Rod Stanley is the assistant administrator in the Internal Operations Department of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

He's running final tests on a voting machine that will be used during the November 7 election.

However, Miami County Election Director Laura Bruns says voters are calling her office concerned they’re not properly registered.

“There’s an organization that sent a whole bunch of registration cards out and they used very old data, so people think, ‘I must not be registered.’ So they bring these forms to us and we say, ’We didn’t mail those to you but let’s just check.' So we can look people up very quickly and say 'Yes, you’re registered,' "Bruns explained.

However, many say they need poll workers. Kenneth Henning, deputy director of regional operations for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, is urging high school seniors to sign up for the Youth at the Booth Program.

“There’s great responsibilities with that, there’s laws they have to follow," Henning said. "You’re showing a prospective employer or college that you’ve been entrusted to help defend democracy and help administer elections.”

For this paid position, applicants must be at least 17-years-old. They are also eligible for community service hours and extra credit in school.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 11. In Butler County, election director Eric Corbin says parts of northbound Hampshire Road will be closed on October 23 to manage traffic more effectively.

Montgomery County Director of Elections Jeff Rezabek warned voters to be mindful of the ovals when using an absentee ballot.

“There’s a little oval next to the candidate or issue of how you want to vote, make sure you fill that oval in so our system can read it and your vote can be cast the way you want it,” Rezabek reminded. Meanwhile, from Clermont County, deputy director Chris Dennison had a simple message for everyone, “Make a plan — vote early.”

If you vote in person, bring a federal or state issued photo ID. Also, check your county website to review your ballot and confirm your polling location.