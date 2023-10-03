© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Atlanta health education effort aims to bolster access to HIV prevention medication

Published October 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A significant number of new HIV infections happen among Black women in the South, but even doctors are not familiar with the medicines known as PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis. There’s a new health education effort in Atlanta to make sure they get access to HIV prevention medicines.

KFF Health News’ Sam Whitehead reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

