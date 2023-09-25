What do auto workers make in pay and why it matters in contract talks?

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wayne State University business professor Marick Masters about what auto workers make in pay and what car companies say about it, including why full-time auto workers who are members of the United Auto Workers earn up to $32 per hour while temporary workers earn about $17/hour.

