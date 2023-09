Anthony McGill, principal clarinet for the NY Phil is our featured artist this week.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet in f# (with the Catalyst Quartet) is the "Big Work". He'll also perform with his brother, Demarre McGill (principal flute w/Seattle Sym) in music of Camille Saint-Saens and Joel Puckett. Join me this Wednesday evening from 10—11 for "In Tribute to AGL Mims" on YOUR fav radio station, WCLV 90.3 FM

Peace

Rob