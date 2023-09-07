© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Federal judge rules against Texas Gov. Abbott's floating barrier in Rio Grande

Published September 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
A kayaker walks past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A federal judge on Wednesday, Sept. 6, ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border. (Eric Gay/AP)
A kayaker walks past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A federal judge on Wednesday, Sept. 6, ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border. (Eric Gay/AP)

A federal judge in Texas ruled that a floating barrier in the Rio Grande violated federal law and must be removed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had ordered the controversial barrier as a means to deter migrants from crossing the border, has appealed the ruling.

We speak with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, about the situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

