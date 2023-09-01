© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-05-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Sound     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Three Treasures

      Roy Hargrove      Diamond in the Rough    Premonition

      Christian Tamburr Places      Body And Soul

      Horace Silver-    Horace-Scope      Strollin'

      Christian McBride Conversations with Christian  Guajeo Y Tumbao (feat. Eddie Palmieri)

      Nicholas Payton   Payton's Place    Li'l Duke's Strut

      Sean Jones  Gemini      Blues For Matt B

      Miki Yamanaka     Miki  For All We Know

      Sonny Rollins     Here's to the People    Someone To Watch Over Me

      Dave Douglas      Mountain Passages Gumshoe

                  

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Lawns

      Bill Evans  Loose Bloose      Loose Bloose

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Mantra Mode Dindela

      Red Garland Soul Burnin'      Rocks In My Bed

      Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun      Blue Sunset

      Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship  The Undertow

      Charlton Smith    Crossroads  Gradual Lean

      Dave McKenna      In Madison  Exactly Like You

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Milt Jackson      Count Basie Big Band Vol 1    Blues for Joe Turner

      Joe Turner  Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here    Woman You Must Be Crazy

      Scott Hamiliton   Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Third World Love  New Blues   Nature's dance

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   There Is No Greater Love

      Julian Lage Layers      This World

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      One Of Many

      Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Danny's Dream

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Stardust

                  

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Roy McGrath Menjune     Groove 4

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Lost in the Stars

      Rene Marie  I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top    If You Can't Call Don't Come

                  

      Keith Jarrett     The Melody at Night, With You Blame It On My Youth Meditation

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  I Want To Live

      Cassandra Wilson  Blue Skies  My One and Only Love

      John La Barbera   Grooveyard  Thanks Hank

      Jimmy Heath Really Big  On Green Dolphin Street

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Pyramid

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Purple Lilac

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Liam's Lament

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)

Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite (1836)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in b (1776)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 'Homage to Edith Piaf' (1959)

Marguerite Monnot: Les amants d'un jour (1956)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Joseph Lamb: Topliner Rag (1916)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Der Neugierige (1823)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Concerto (1899)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

Amy Beach: From Blackbird Hills (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Paul Creston: Toccata for Orchestra (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'London' (1920)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 in e-Flat (2006)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Arts & Culture