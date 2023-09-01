WCLV Program Guide 09-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Sound Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Christian Tamburr Places Body And Soul

Horace Silver- Horace-Scope Strollin'

Christian McBride Conversations with Christian Guajeo Y Tumbao (feat. Eddie Palmieri)

Nicholas Payton Payton's Place Li'l Duke's Strut

Sean Jones Gemini Blues For Matt B

Miki Yamanaka Miki For All We Know

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People Someone To Watch Over Me

Dave Douglas Mountain Passages Gumshoe

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns

Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset

Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow

Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner

Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy

Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Julian Lage Layers This World

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come

Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, With You Blame It On My Youth Meditation

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies My One and Only Love

John La Barbera Grooveyard Thanks Hank

Jimmy Heath Really Big On Green Dolphin Street

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Pyramid

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Purple Lilac

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)

Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite (1836)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in b (1776)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 'Homage to Edith Piaf' (1959)

Marguerite Monnot: Les amants d'un jour (1956)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Joseph Lamb: Topliner Rag (1916)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Der Neugierige (1823)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Concerto (1899)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

Amy Beach: From Blackbird Hills (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Paul Creston: Toccata for Orchestra (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'London' (1920)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 in e-Flat (2006)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)